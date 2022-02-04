Billings man emerges from hospital after long recovery from plane crash

It was a happy homecoming Thursday night for a Billings man who nearly died in a fiery plane crash.

Riley Stephens walked out of a Salt Lake City hospital two days ago to a whole lot of cheers and celebration more than four months after the crash nearly claimed his life.

His brother Steele wrote on Facebook that Riley beat the odds.

Riley was critically injured in late September in a plane crash just south of Billings. His parents were both killed in the accident, but Riley managed to crawl out of the small plane.

He suffered burns to 70 percent of his body and has undergone numerous surgeries over the past four months with doctors at one point giving him a 50/50 chance of survival.

