Billings police seek help locating missing girl

BILLINGS - The Billings Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a missing girl.

Ryalia Ziler, 12, ran away from home in the 1300 block of Industrial Avenue, police said in a press release.

She was last seen wearing a black sweater, black sweat pants, and black and white Air Force One sneakers.

She is described as a Native American, 5-feet, 4-inches tall, 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She also has two piercings in her nose that have diamond studs in them, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 657-8200.