Billings updates long-running recycling program with new changes

BILLINGS — A longtime Billings recycling program is getting an update, and city officials say residents need to be aware of some changes.

For decades, the city’s Recycle & Reforest program has turned cans and newspapers into trees for local parks — planting more than 2,150 trees since it began 45 years ago. But now, the program is shifting to keep up with the times.

With less paper being recycled and more contamination showing up in bins, the city is making changes to keep the effort alive. That includes:

· Modifying bins to accept more cans than paper.

· Adding special shoots to help keep trash out.

· Updating signs to remind residents that only clean, unbagged cans and newspapers should go in the containers.

“Unfortunately, we’ve seen more trash tossed in — everything from ice cream cones to old TVs,” said Nick Miller, the city’s new parks forester, also known as “Nature Nick.” “When that happens, the whole load has to be thrown out.”

Miller said he hopes the changes will help reduce contamination and keep funding flowing to plant new trees. Since the program started, residents have recycled more than 3.9 million pounds of newspapers and 68 tons of aluminum cans, raising more than $112,000 for city parks.

Miller is also focused on expanding the city’s sustainability efforts, including a new composting facility at the Billings Regional Landfill, where yard waste and cardboard collected curbside will be turned into resources for city use.

Residents can continue to drop off cans and newspapers at Stewart Park, Veterans Park and Clevenger Park.