Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Billings woman identified as victim of fatal crash

items.[0].videoTitle
mims.PNG
Posted at 8:32 AM, Apr 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-06 10:32:49-04

BILLINGS - A Billings woman has been identified as the victim of a fatal crash.

The Yellowstone County Coroner's Office on Monday identified Jennifer Mims, 37, as the driver who died Friday in a single-vehicle rollover crash.

Mims was driving a pickup truck on Interstate 90 when the vehicle went off the highway and crashed at an overpass near Charlene Street.

The truck was discovered around 8 a.m. and fire crews had to extricate the driver, who died at the scene.

The Montana Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

RELATED: Montana Highway Patrol investigates fatal crash in Billings

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

It’s the perfect Mother's Day gift. 44 courses for just $119!