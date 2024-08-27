Black bear and two cubs forage for food and roam Butte's westside neighborhood

BUTTE — Butte Police and wildlife officials have been tracking the movements of a black bear and her two cubs through the westside neighborhood in Uptown Butte since early Tuesday morning, Aug. 27, 2024.

“Safety’s our number one concern, safety for the people and safety for the bears,” said Game Warden Regan Dean.

It was just after midnight on Aug. 27 when residents in this westside neighborhood reported the sow and her cubs rummaging through garbage for food.

“This is the time of year they’re trying to find food to get ready for the winter,” said Dean.

Police and the game warden monitored the bears all morning and, at one point, the trio hid in a tree just west of West Elementary School. The bears eventually came down and headed out of the neighborhood, where they again settled in trees just south of the Montana Tech campus.

Some residents in the neighborhood were surprised by the unwelcome visitors.

“That’s a big black bear and her cubs, so hopefully she has a safe journey and hopefully she's heading out of town,” said Steel Street resident Mike Patterson.

Fish, Wildlife & Parks set up two baited traps in the hopes of safely catching the animals so they can release them in the woods far from the city.

As of Tuesday evening, Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement reports the bears are in a tree in the 1400 block of West Diamond Street. The public is warned to avoid the area, including nearby walking trails.

We'll continue to keep you updated as we get more information.

