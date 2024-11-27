Blackout Wednesday: Butte police stepping up patrols over Thanksgiving holiday

BUTTE — Thanksgiving is a festive time in Butte, but police are warning people to get a sober ride if they plan to drink.

Butte Police will have patrols in full strength beginning Wednesday evening and throughout the holiday weekend.

Many families return to Butte for Thanksgiving, and bars can be very busy in the evenings. Sheriff Ed Lester says he wants people to enjoy themselves, but do it safely and don't drink and drive.

“There's cabs, there's Uber, call a friend, call a relative, and the big thing is, everybody gets home safe and they're not having turkey dinner in the detention center or someplace worse than that,” said Lester.

The day before Thanksgiving is notoriously known as Blackout Wednesday due to increased drinking. The National Safety Council projects increased drunk driving fatalities this time of year.

