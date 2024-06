A BNSF Rail grain train derailed near Clearmont, Wyoming, Monday evening.

According to the Clearmont Fire District, the derailment was reported at 5:45 p.m. at mile marker 41 east of town. Clearmont is about 40 miles east of Sheridan on U.S. Highway 14.

Firefighters said no one was injured, and most of the damage was to BNSF property.

Authorities did not say how much grain was spilled.

BNSF derailment crews are working to clean up the wreckage and rebuild the tracks.