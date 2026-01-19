Bobcat fans celebrate championship win at energetic parade

BOZEMAN — Champ dancing down the street. Spirit of the West marching. Fans cheering. Truck horns blaring.

It was high-energy, sunny morning in Downtown Bozeman, where crowds decked in blue and gold gathered to watch the Bobcats celebrate their national championship win.

“To see something like this go on in Bozeman is awesome,” said Bobcat fan Zach Anderson. “It’s once in a lifetime, so we got to support it and be part of it.”

“I’m so excited. Wouldn’t have missed it for the world,” said Bobcat fan Bobbie Jo McClure.

“The part that I’m really excited about in the parade is seeing Taco!” said one young fan.

Bobcat Fans Celebrate at Championship Parade

The spirit was everywhere as the parade made its way down Main Street.

The parade included the players, who were standing on the back of a truck, Coach Vigen, who waved from the roof of a car, and MSU President Brock Tessman and his family.

It also included Governor Greg Gianforte and First Lady Susan Gianforte, as well as the cheer team and more.

Even the sky was included in the parade: the letters ‘MSU’ appeared during the parade in the form of clouds.

It was a day that some traveled for.

“We came all the way from Rexford today to see the parade,” said Josh McCoy.

And all were excited for.

“I have been a Bobcat since 1985,” said McClure. “It is fabulous.”

“The guys really performed well this year, and it’s great to be out and support them all from start to finish,” said Bobcat fan Nick Ford.

“Happy Anniversary to my wife over there…. 17 years today, we thought it’d be a great way to celebrate,” said McCoy.

Like all season long, the fans had the same message for the community at Saturday’s parade.

“Go Cats!” said McClure.

“Go Cats!” said Anderson.

“Go Cats!” said Ford.