BOZEMAN — No. 5-ranked Montana State opened Big Sky Conference play in style last week, blowing out Eastern Washington 57-3. It was the Bobcats' third consecutive win.

This week MSU faces a road test at No. 13 Northern Arizona. The Lumberjacks, coached by former Bobcats offensive coordinator Brian Wright, beat Portland State last week 31-17 for their fourth straight victory.

On this week's edition of the Bobcat Insider, hosts Grace Lawrence of MTN Sports and Keaton Gillogly of the Bobcat Radio Network are joined by Montana State coach Brent Vigen and defensive end Hunter Parsons.

WATCH THE BOBCAT INSIDER:

Bobcat Insider: Defensive line thriving for No. 5 Montana State ahead of trip to No. 13 NAU

Vigen breaks down last week's victory over Eastern Washington and looks ahead to this week's showdown at NAU. He also analyzes Parsons' early season success, and that of the defensive line. Parsons, a senior out of Sparks, Nevada, is one of the Bobcats' top performers up front and his having his best season. Through five games he has accumulated 15 total tackles (four for loss) with a pair of quarterback sacks.

Saturday's game between Montana State and Northern Arizona will kick off at 3 p.m. Mountain time at the Walkup Skydome in Flagstaff, Ariz. The game will be broadcast by Scripps Sports and air on The Spot – MTN statewide in Montana.