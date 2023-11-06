Watch Now
Bobcat postgame: Brent Vigen, Ryan Lonergan, Level Price Jr. discuss 45-21 win over Northern Arizona

BOZEMAN — The No. 6-ranked Montana State Bobcats defeated the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks on Saturday.

MSU moves to 7-2 overall and 5-1 in the Big Sky Conference with the victory, and extended the longest home-game winning streak in Division I to 25 games in a row. For full highlights from the game, click here.

Bobcats coach Brent Vigen, tight end Ryan Lonergan, and safety/nickel Level Price Jr. met with the media after the game to discuss the victory. For the full press conference, check out the video above.

