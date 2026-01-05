Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Bobcats ready to roll: A look at the buildup to tonight's FCS Championship Game

Justin Lamson
Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State quarterback Justin Lamson participates in media day at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., on Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026.
Justin Lamson
Posted
and last updated

A quick roundup of stories from Nashville before this evening's kickoff

Bobcats on Broadway: Fans enjoying Nashville

Bobcats on Broadway: Fans enjoying Nashville

A Bobcat Bash: Fans gather to party in Nashville

A Bobcat Bash: Fans gather for a party in Nashville

Community rallies to fund 196-member MSU marching band's trip to national championship

Community rallies to fund 196-member Montana State marching band's trip to national championship

MSU Bobcat fans gather for emotional sendoff as team heads to FCS Championship

Montana State Bobcat fans gather for emotional sendoff as team heads to FCS Championship

Behind the scenes: How MSU equipment team prepares for FCS Championship game

Behind the scenes: How Montana State's equipment team prepares for FCS Championship game

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader