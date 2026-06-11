Body found in Yellowstone Lake near Rock Point on northwest shore

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK — People on a boat discovered a body floating in Yellowstone Lake on the morning of June 8.

The discovery was made near Rock Point, on the northwest shore of the lake near Bridge Bay.

National Park Service rangers responded to the scene and recovered the body from the water. The victim was identified as Brandon Rhea, 41, of Denver, Colorado.

Rangers also found a capsized kayak and collected his personal belongings.

Officials are investigating the incident and have no additional details to share at this time.

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