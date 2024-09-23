Watch Now
Body found Sunday evening near Butte's Bluebird Trail

BUTTE — The body of an adult man was found in the area of Bluebird Trail, west of the Montana Tech Campus in Butte.

According to Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester, Butte Police responded to the report at approximately 5:30 pm on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024.

Bluebird Trail is a road that runs from the area of Montana Tech to the west, toward Rocker.

The remains were found approximately 1/4 mile west of the campus. A person walking in the area reported finding the remains, which appear to be those of an adult man, possibly a transient. There were no obvious signs of foul play at the scene, according to Lester.

The remains will be transported to the Montana State Crime Lab, where an autopsy will be completed.

Lester stated that this investigation is ongoing, and there does not appear to be any threat to the public at this time.

Further information will be released when available.

