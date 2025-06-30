BOOM! Fireworks sales launch in Butte

BUTTE - There are three seasons in Butte: Hunting season, football season, and fireworks season. And when it comes to the Fourth of July, folks in Butte really, really love to have a blast.

“Butte’s a town that loves to celebrate, and Fourth of July is no exception to that. They love to have a good time and, yeah, Butte loves fireworks,” said Jerry’s Fireworks Co-owner Shelley Quinn.

This is the third generation running Jerry’s Fireworks, which has been in operation since 1947. Truly a family affair.

“All of our family comes over, aunts and uncles come over, cousins come over, and we all sell together, so, yeah, it’s really fun, it doesn’t feel like a job,” said Dylan Quinn.

The stand, located off South Montana Street, expects to be busy as the closer they get to July 4th. There were some early shoppers too.

“The kids especially, the kids are super excited to get in and they’ve been saving up, ready to go,” said Shelley Quinn.

While Butte has no local law against using fireworks, Butte Sheriff Ed Lester encourages people to be neighborly.

“Fireworks are for a week, maybe a couple of days, your neighbors are forever, so the guy you’re making angry tonight by lighting fireworks at midnight, it may be the guy you need to help you jumpstart your car in December when it’s 40 below and he’s not going to be willing,” Lester said.

The sheriff also reminds people to be safe.

“People look back on holidays much more fondly if they have the same number of fingers and eyes at the end of the holiday that they did before the holiday,” said the sheriff.