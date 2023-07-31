Boy found dead in Hardin house fire

A young boy was found dead following an early Monday morning fire that destroyed the home, according to the Hardin Police Department.

The Big Horn County Sheriff's Office and Hardin Fire Rescue responded to a fire call around 4:45 a.m. near the intersection of 8th Street West and North Custer Avenue.

"My grandson Chubby, he ran through the house telling everybody that there was smoke in the house and there was fire," said Jennifer White Bear. "And I ran down the steps from my room and I could see the red flames outside the window and I opened the door and it came in so fast. It was like someone hit me real hard knocked me down."

Jennifer tried to go back to rescue her 10-year old grandson Chubby, but could not get to him.

"I couldn't go up the steps because the flames were already engulfed in the steps and it was black, black smoke," White Bear said.

The sheriff's office is investigating and has not determined the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

There is a GoFundMeset up to assist the family.