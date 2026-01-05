Bozeman Bars Gear Up for Crowds as Bobcats Play in FCS Championship

BOZEMAN — The time has come for the Bobcats to play in the FCS championship game, and if you’re not in Nashville, there’s a good chance you’re watching somewhere in Bozeman – likely at a local sports bar.

On Monday afternoon, bars across town were preparing for the wave of fans expected to pour in for the game.

“It’s not going to be your typical Monday, that’s for sure. We’ll probably do about four times more than we’d normally do,” said Will Hope, manager of R Bar.

Hope, born and raised in Bozeman, knows what it means to be a Bobcat fan. He said this season has been one for the books.

“How was it in here for the Super Brawl?” I asked.

“Absolutely electric. Usually, we always say we can get as loud as the stadium inside here. It was insane how loud it was, and I’m expecting the same tonight,” Hope said.

It's no secret. Any place around town with drinks, food and TV screens – will be busy. For R Bar?

“Legally, I can only allow 315 people in. I’m sure we will have 315 people in here. I anticipate it will be standing room only pretty quickly,” Hope said.

He said preparations began the moment the Bobcats beat the Grizzlies and clinched a spot in the championship game.

“Extra beer, extra liquor, extra napkins, extra straws – all the way down to glassware. Literally just ordered extra on everything,” Hope said.

R Bar isn’t the only downtown spot with the same game plan.

“I think if you’re not in Nashville, you’re at a bar tonight,” said Caledonia, a bartender at Pour House.

Pour House is another major sports bar downtown.

“We have 13 TVs, always have the sound on. It gets rowdy and fun,” Caledonia said.

She and chef Boomer said the past week has been busy as they prepared for the surge.

“We started ordering extra stuff, cutting extra fruit,” Caledonia said.

“I’ve been making wings every single day I’ve come in,” Boomer added.

Monday also happens to be 75-cent wing night.

“I have like 200–300 wings back there just waiting,” Boomer said.

Both bars agree that game days are good for business. But Hope noted it’s not just the bars that benefit.

“That’s one of the beautiful things about Bobcat football – when they do well, the city does well. It helps generate that local economy,” Hope said.

Coming together to watch these games, Hope said, builds both the economy and community.

“I think it builds that community tie a lot more and truly is important to Bozeman. In my mind, it’s what’s keeping Bozeman tight and keeping Bozeman Bozeman,” he said.

Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. Mountain Time.

