Bozeman Bars packed with Bobcat pride on championship day

BOZEMAN — Montana State University Bobcats won the FCS National Championship, defeating Illinois State in a thrilling overtime game.

Fans filled the bars and restaurants in Bozeman to cheer on the Bobcats.

"Go Cats," yelled two enthusiastic fans in Rocking R Bar.

Before kickoff, Bourbon Cocktails & BBQ was getting prepared for a busy night ahead.

“We got a lot of reservations on the books, so hopefully we get a good crowd,” said Bourbon manager Shawn Hall.

And that’s exactly what they got. As the game continued, Bourbon was filled with excited fans.

Over at the Honey Hole, a bar inside the Field and Stream Hotel, MSU alumni hosted another watch party.

Game attendant Greg Vogelsang said the Honey Hole was also preparing for a busy night.

“Last time the Cats played the Griz, we made 160 Jell-O shots, and we ran out in like an hour because they scored so many touchdowns,” Vogelsang said.

This time, the bar prepared even more...164 Jell-O shots.

“We’ll be handing them out every time the Cats score,” Vogelsang added.

Bobcat fans Ralph and Kate arrived at the Honey Hole just before kickoff.

“We are cranked up, said Ralph. "Go Bobcats!”

Kate, an MSU alumna, graduated from the university’s Health Administration program in 2012. The couple shared that one of their daughters traveled to Nashville to watch the game in person.

“So we’re going to watch out for her on the jumbotron,” Kate said.

As the game wrapped up, Rocking R Bar was packed with cheering fans as the Bobcats secured the championship win.

