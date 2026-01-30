Bozeman businesses show solidarity during national shutdown protesting ICE

BOZEMAN — Businesses across the country, including several in Bozeman, either shut their doors or publicly voiced solidarity as part of a national shutdown protesting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The nationwide action, organized by activists across the country, was intended to protest recent ICE operations in Minnesota. This came after the death of Alex Pretti and Renee Nicole Good.

Local business owner Taylor Wallace, who runs Roly Poly Coffee in Bozeman, said "things are at a tipping point."

WATCH: Bozeman Businesses Join National ICE Protest Shutdown

Bozeman businesses participate in national shutdown protesting ICE actions

“People getting murdered in the streets that aren’t doing anything wrong is completely abhorrent and shouldn’t be stood for.”

Wallace said Roly Poly Coffee stands firmly against ICE’s recent actions, but closing the business entirely was not feasible.

“Since we’re a small business that operates on thin margins in the food industry, we’ve got bills to pay, our employees have rent to pay, so it was important that we stayed open,” Wallace explained. “We’re a community hub. We feel more comfortable when we come together.”

As part of the national shutdown, people are encouraged not to work, attend school, or shop for the day.

Country Bookshelf, Treeline Coffee Roasters, and Revamped Coffee were among the businesses that remained open but posted messages of solidarity on social media.

Other businesses, including art studio Wheelhouse, Biome Slow Craft, and restaurant I-Hos, announced their closure for the day.

MTN NEWS

Jin-Ju Jahns, owner of I-Ho's, said the decision was rooted in values.

“We felt it would be in line with my mom’s legacy of showing up and doing the right thing, even though it’s not necessarily an easy decision to be closed in slow season,” Jahns said. “We’re really thankful to our staff for being in solidarity so we could close today.”

Several people interviewed said they were unaware of the shutdown. When asked what they hoped people would take away from the action, both Wallace and Jahns emphasized community.

“Our message would be to be kind, to think about your community, that the small things matter, and our community goes beyond our city,” Jahns said.

“Coming together as a community and having nuanced conversations are more important now than ever,” Wallace added.

