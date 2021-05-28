Bozeman, Butte drivers take advantage of lower gas prices ahead of Memorial Day weekend

BOZEMAN — For a lot of people, the Memorial Day holiday marks the beginning of summer and the beginning of the tourism season.

‘I think a good Memorial Day weekend with travelers traveling through the Bozeman and Butte areas really indicates we can expect a strong summer for tourism,” said Town Pump's Bill McGladdery.

Which helps both economies… While other parts of the country are experiencing shortages and increased prices, you won’t find that here.

“Our gas prices in the Bozeman and Butte market are a little under $2.90. Nationally, the price is a little over $3,” said McGladdery.

Which had some folks driving to fill up ahead of the weekend.

“I got gas in my other car yesterday, filled it up, and I’m filling this one up in anticipation that the prices will go up tomorrow and over the weekend, so I figured I’d get in just in case,” said Charlie MacIntyre.

And he wasn’t the only one filling up with the lower prices.

“We’re going to my husband and my ranch north of Sheridan, Wyoming for the weekend,” said Nona Hope of Bozeman.

And with the warmer temperatures and an extended weekend, a lot of travelers say it could not have been a better time.

“Yeah it’s a pretty convenient weekend for everybody," said Madison Hope of Bozeman "All the kids have time off school. My sister’s a teacher actually, so she just finished school. It’s just a perfect time for everybody to get together.”

But it’s also the perfect time to remember what the holiday is for.

“I think people should think hard during this day as well as in November and not just look at it as a four-day vacation but as a celebration of all the sacrifices that others have given in order to provide the freedom for our country, and if they pass a cemetery with a bunch of flags that they understand why those flags are there,” said veteran Kenneth Zahn.

Memorial Day is Monday, May 31st.