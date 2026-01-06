Bozeman celebrates as Bobcats secure major win

BOZEMAN — Montana State University’s latest football victory sparked celebrations both in Nashville and back home in Montana, with fans gathering in Bozeman to cheer on the Bobcats.

Videos shared on social media show people of all ages chanting and celebrating throughout the city. Some fans were seen walking along Main Street, waving Montana State flags and showing their school pride.

Bozeman Police Patrol Captain Hal Richardson said while the community’s support for the Bobcats was visible, none of the celebrations got too crazy.

“Obviously, a lot of grace was given because of the significance of it, but we just had normal stuff that would normally happen on a weekend — some DUIs and things like that, but nothing crazy,” Richardson said.

Richardson said police were thankful the celebrations remained largely peaceful following the win, adding that the behavior of fans reflected positively on Bobcat Nation.

