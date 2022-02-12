Bozeman Flight School named AOPA 'Best flight School' in Northwest Mountain Region award

BOZEMAN - Ridgeline Aviation has been named the ‘Best Flight School’ in the Northwest Mountain Region, as a part of the AOPA Flight Training Experience Awards.

“It was so humbling, and we are extremely honored to be awarded that, but we are just truly focused on being the best instructors we can be…” Mitch Edwards, Chief Flight Instructor said.

The survey went out to students, via a sign on the door to the office, President Grayson Sperry goes on to say that there was no further mention of the awards.

“It was out of sight out of mind, we didn’t talk about it, we didn’t push it…and our students did the rest,” Sperry said.

One phone call later, and Ridgeline Aviation had become the ‘Best Flight School’ in our region. With six regions in the country, Sperry and Edwards felt honored to be recognized.

Haylee Folkvord, a student at Ridgeline Aviation, was initially drawn to Ridgeline after meeting several instructors. Folkvord describes the confidence she has in her instruction and education.

“So it’s great to know that we are in great hands, and we’re learning from the best,” Folkvord said.

Ridgeline Aviation has seen over a hundred students come through the doors, and leave with promising skills and careers.

“I don’t like to think about where we are, I like to think about where we’re going,” Sperry said.