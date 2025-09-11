Bozeman Health celebrates grand opening of new adult inpatient psychiatric unit

BOZEMAN — A new 14-bed psychiatric unit opened Wednesday at Deaconess Regional Medical Center, marking a significant expansion of mental health services for the community.

Bozeman Health celebrated the grand opening of its Adult Inpatient Psychiatric Unit with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by local officials, including Gallatin County Commissioner Zach Brown, and community members.

Picture: Adult Inpatient Psychiatric Unit Ribbon-cutting ceremony (credit: Bozeman Health)

The unit, which will begin accepting patients Tuesday Sept. 16, is housed in a newly remodeled space designed to provide a safe, supportive and therapeutic environment for adult patients requiring inpatient psychiatric care, according to Bozeman Health.

Services include specialized case management, individual and group therapy, medication management, nursing support, occupational therapy and emergency detention services. The facility also offers educational and vocational support programs. The expansion addresses growing demand for mental health services in the region.

Pictures: Inside the new Adult Inpatient Psychiatric Unit (credit: Bozeman Health)

Philanthropic contributions through the Bozeman Health Foundation helped fund construction and equipment costs for the new unit. The foundation continues to seek community support for ongoing operational expenses and program enhancements.

Bozeman Health, the largest private employer in Gallatin County with more than 2,900 employees, operates as a nonprofit organization governed by a volunteer community board. The health system includes 270 medical providers across more than 40 clinical specialties.

The organization participates in the Gallatin Behavioral Health Coalition, working with regional partners to strengthen mental health services throughout the area.

