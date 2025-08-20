Bozeman man arrested after alleged 120 mph DUI, stashing drugs in trash can

BOZEMAN — A 24-year-old Bozeman man was arrested Tuesday (Aug. 19, 2025) in Belgrade after a witness reported a blue Toyota being driven at approximately 120 mph with two tires missing on Interstate 90, just off the No. 19th Ave exit.

Gallatin County Sheriff's deputies responded to the call and found the man in a park off Airport Road. He was reportedly on the ground and told the deputies he had about "10 drinks" and had taken a Xanax earlier. A preliminary breath test read 0.092, and authorities said he performed poorly on field sobriety tests. He agreed to a blood draw and was booked into the Gallatin County Detention Center without bond.

An eyewitness stated he observed the man exit the vehicle, stumble, and then place a black bag in a nearby trash can. Officers on the scene found the bag, which reportedly contained a mix of drugs suspected to be MDMA, psilocybin mushrooms, LSD and methamphetamine. In charging documents, the deputy states that the large number of mushrooms and MDMA pills was consistent with the intention of distribution.

The man faces charges of criminal possession of dangerous drugs with intent to distribute and driving under the influence.