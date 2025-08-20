Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Bozeman Man Arrested After Armed Robbery Outside Applebee’s

Posted
and last updated

BOZEMAN — Bozeman police responded Monday night to an armed robbery outside the local Applebee’s.

According to court documents, an employee was inside his vehicle, which he uses as his residence, when a suspect approached, pointed a gun through the window, and demanded his cell phone.
Officers later recovered the phone in nearby grass.

The suspect told officers he was under the influence of ecstasy, methamphetamine, and fentanyl. Officers also found syringes, Suboxone strips, and mushrooms in the suspect’s bags.

The suspect is currently being held in the Gallatin County Detention Center.

WATCH: Armed robbery in Applebee's parking lot

Armed robbery at Applebee's parking lot

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader