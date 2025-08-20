Bozeman Man Arrested After Armed Robbery Outside Applebee’s

BOZEMAN — Bozeman police responded Monday night to an armed robbery outside the local Applebee’s.

According to court documents, an employee was inside his vehicle, which he uses as his residence, when a suspect approached, pointed a gun through the window, and demanded his cell phone.

Officers later recovered the phone in nearby grass.

The suspect told officers he was under the influence of ecstasy, methamphetamine, and fentanyl. Officers also found syringes, Suboxone strips, and mushrooms in the suspect’s bags.

The suspect is currently being held in the Gallatin County Detention Center.

WATCH: Armed robbery in Applebee's parking lot