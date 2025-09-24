BOZEMAN — The city of Bozeman is moving ahead with plans to revamp College Street, focusing on safety and accessibility for pedestrians, cyclists and drivers.

The $2.5 million project will cover the stretch between 8th and 11th Avenue, upgrading pavement conditions and redesigning the street to improve traffic flow and safety.

Over the past several years, the city has worked with Montana State University and nearby businesses to identify solutions for pedestrian safety, bicycle infrastructure and driveway access along the north curb.

One of the biggest proposed changes is the removal of parking on the south side of College Street to make way for a shared-use path.

“In order to fit the shared use path, we would have to remove the parking on the south side,” said Nick Ross, director of transportation engineering for the city. “It mostly serves students that come in and out throughout the day. The parking lane would be removed on the south side of the street in order to fit the shared use path in the boulevard space there.”

WATCH: Director of Transportation Engineering speaks on College St revamp

Bozeman moving forward with College Street project

City leaders are now gathering more community feedback as design work continues. The city plans to complete the design phase by early 2026, with construction expected to begin next summer. Two more public meetings are planned this fall.

