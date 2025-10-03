The Bozeman Parade of Homes is back for 2025, inviting the public to step inside some of the city's most historic homes and modern builds.

"The properties in Bozeman are unique," said Bozeman Real Estate Group Marketing Director, Kate Hulbert.

One of the nine properties featured in this year's tour is a Queen Anne-style home that spans four city lots. It combines history and modern updates and inside there's five bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms.

Courtesy of Bozeman Real Estate Group

“We have an 1899 build down on South 3rd that’s open to the public this year, and then we’ve got a brand-new Penthouse,” said Hulbert. “Bozeman’s got such a mix of properties, and that’s what makes the parade so cool, you get a bit of everything.”

Hulbert also highlighted another standout on this year’s tour: A mid-century remodeled home on Sourdough.

MTN News

Courtesy of Bozeman Real Estate Group

The 2025 Parade of Homes is a collaboration between the Southwest Montana Building Industry Association (SWMBIA) and the Bozeman Real Estate Group.

“100 percent of the proceeds are going to the SWMBIA Scholarship Program available through Gallatin College,” Hulbert shared. “That scholarship supports students pursuing degrees in the trades.”

WATCH: Parade of Homes open between Oct 3 - Oct 6 in Bozeman

Bozeman Parade of Homes returns

All nine homes are available to tour this weekend, Friday through Sunday. Tickets can be purchased at the door of any home with cash, check, or Venmo.

And don’t forget, once you’ve completed the tour, be sure to vote for your favorite home!

For more information, visit the Parade of Homes website here: Bozeman Parade of Homes - Bozeman Real Estate Group

