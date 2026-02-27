Bozeman Police and nearby residents react to fatal pedestrian accident on Oak Street

BOZEMAN — Behind yellow caution tape off Oak Street near Gallatin County Regional Park, a deadly scene unfolded early Thursday morning — one that has neighbors questioning how safe it is to cross the street in Bozeman.

“I’ve watched several people almost get hit. I’ve heard tires screeching many times. I’ve heard people yelling,” said Valerie Johnson.

Johnson has lived in the neighborhood for nearly 10 years with her husband, child, and dog. From her backyard, she has a clear view of Oak Street.

“We love it. We love this neighborhood. We love the proximity to the park. The huge thing for us is being close to the park,” Johnson said.

But she said crossing Oak Street to reach Gallatin County Regional Park is far from ideal.

“Several times I’ve almost been hit,” Johnson said.

Other nearby residents share her concerns.

“Just not being able to be seen — it’s, I think, 35 miles an hour on that road, which I think is a little fast for having that many crosswalks,” said Kelly, who lives nearby.

“Anytime you’re crossing traffic, it’s dangerous despite the signage,” said another resident, Rolf.

Johnson said she wasn’t surprised when she looked out her window while eating breakfast Thursday morning and saw an unusual sight.

“We just saw cars parked without people in them, and I thought, ‘That’s weird.’ So I came out here and looked further to the left and saw a car in the road and a bunch of people around something on the ground,” Johnson said.

Emergency vehicles remained at the scene for hours.

According to police, around 7:30 a.m. Thursday, an individual crossing Oak Street was struck by an oncoming vehicle and killed.

A press release from the Bozeman Police Department states the incident is under investigation. Preliminary findings indicate the vehicle was traveling west on Oak Street and failed to stop for a pedestrian in a marked crosswalk, striking the individual.

Later Thursday afternoon, Bozeman police said they were unable to share much additional information. Officers confirmed the victim was an adult. Several individuals witnessed the crash and provided statements to investigators.

When asked whether the driver could face charges, Detective Capt. Anthony Hutchings said it was too soon to determine.

“You know, it depends on the circumstances. There are so many different variables and factors that go into each collision. So potentially, yes, there could be charges. There could be a variety of different charges, but to put one out there right now, I think would be a little too soon before we know all the facts,” Hutchings said.

Residents say they are concerned about safety along Oak Street, citing speed limits they believe are too high and calling for crosswalks with flashing lights.

Hutchings said he was not aware of any current plans for changes in the area but noted the department would review the incident with city officials.

“As far as something in the works currently, I’m not aware of anything. Obviously, this is something we’ll look into with our engineering department and the city streets department and take that into account. I think it just shows, too, that anywhere can potentially be dangerous, and it’s a really good reminder to drivers to be aware of their surroundings,” Hutchings said.

Johnson said she feels a mix of emotions following the fatal crash.

“Part of me wishes I would’ve said something to the city or called and been more of an advocate before now,” she said.

She said changes are not just wanted, but needed.

“I’d love to see, at the very absolute least, a blinking crosswalk. And I don’t know what can be done as far as monitoring the speed on this road — if it’s more police presence or what — but that is a serious issue,” Johnson said.

Authorities said they will release the victim’s identity once it becomes available.

In Montana, 2023 saw a total of 20 pedestrian fatalities, according to the most recent information on the MDT website.

According to the Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA), Pedestrian deaths are increasing at a rate far faster than overall traffic fatalities. Between 2009 and 2023, pedestrian deaths rose a staggering 80%, while all other traffic fatalities increased 13%.

The report adds that the share of pedestrian deaths caused by SUVs and pickups has surged in recent years. Light trucks accounted for 54% of pedestrian fatalities where a vehicle type was known in 2023, compared to 37% for passenger cars.

“Every day, 18 people don’t return home after taking a walk. That’s unacceptable,” said GHSA Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Adkins. “While recent incremental progress is welcome, it doesn’t disguise the fact that the numbers moved in the wrong direction over the past decade. The only acceptable number of traffic deaths is zero. We must continue to push for an all-in safety approach that protects people on foot from the dangerous behaviors that are all too common on our roads. By encouraging drivers and pedestrians to implement safe practices, supporting the enforcement of traffic laws and implementing infrastructure improvements, we can turn the tide on pedestrian fatalities.”

In October of 2025, MTN News reported that a new law aimed to make crosswalks safer.

Senate Bill 471, brought by Senator Dave Fern, which introduces a new offense to the Montana Code.

It increases the penalties for drivers who are found to be driving dangerously near crosswalks. Under the new law, drivers who don't stop and wait for pedestrians can be fined between $25 and $100 for a first offense.

Drivers could also face even bigger penalties if a pedestrian-activated beacon is flashing and a pedestrian is present.

