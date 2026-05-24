Bozeman Police report a 10-year-old girl as missing

BOZEMAN — May 23, 2026, 8:12 PM: Missing Person -- Bozeman, MT

The Bozeman Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating Kathleen Lopez.

In a social media post, Bozeman PD said Kathleen is a 10-year-old female, 4'1" in height, and weighing 55 lbs. She was last seen in the area of the 1100 block of Rosa Way at 6:21 PM, wearing a blue Montana t-shirt, black skirt, and rollerblades.

If you have seen anyone matching this description or have any information, please call the Bozeman Police Department at (406) 582-2000.