Bozeman police respond to reports of Nazis on 19th Avenue overpass

BOZEMAN — On Sunday, several calls were made to 911 about Nazis standing on the 19th Avenue overpass.

Deputy Chief of Bozeman Police Joseph Swanson says police responded to three men standing on the sidewalk. He says callers reported the signs said “self-deport while you can” and “white lives matter.” Deputy Swanson said no action was taken, as the men were exercising their first amendment rights and did not block the roads.

WATCH: Response from Bozeman police

“What the officers had determined on scene is that while maybe the signs were unpleasant to some who had come by, they weren’t illegal in the sense that these people were expressing their opinions,” he said.

Deputy Swanson encourages people to call the police non-emergency number – 406-582-2000 – if they are concerned or believe someone is committing a crime.