Bozeman traffic stop results in guilty plea for Mexican man charged with multiple illegal re-entry counts

MISSOULA — A 41-year-old Mexican man pleaded guilty Wednesday, August 13, 2025, to multiple illegal re-entry into the United States, U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme announced.

Daniel Yepez-Gaytan, also known as Daniel Guzman-Calderon, faces up to 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and three years of supervised release. Sentencing is scheduled for December 10, 2025, with U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen set to determine his final sentence. Yepez-Gaytan remains in custody pending further proceedings.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen DeSoto presided over the hearing. The government alleged that Yepez-Gaytan was found in Bozeman, Montana, on April 23, 2025, without permission from the Attorney General or the Secretary of Homeland Security to reapply for entry into the U.S. He had previously been removed from the country in November 2013.

During a traffic stop on April 23, 2025, law enforcement discovered his illegal status after he provided a Washington State driver's license. Yepez-Gaytan confirmed his identity and acknowledged his prior removals.

His alien registration file shows he was first deported on July 30, 2004, through El Paso, Texas, and has been removed three additional times, with his last removal occurring on November 14, 2013. He also has two prior convictions for illegal entry and reentry in 2011.

The case was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, with investigation support from Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Missouri River Drug Task Force. This case is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative aimed at combating illegal immigration and organized crime.