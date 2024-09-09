Watch Now
Bozeman woman killed after being struck by vehicle while walking is identified

CASSIDY POWERS - MTN NEWS
A memorial for Lynette Johnson of Bozeman, marks the area where she was struck and killed by a vehicle on Friday evening.
BOZEMAN — Gallatin County Sheriff/Coroner Dan Springer released the name of the victim of Friday's fatal crash between an SUV and a pedestrian near South Third Ave and Longohr Ave.

Lynette Johnson, 60, of Bozeman was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Johnson was reportedly walking her dog on the sidewalk when a vehicle left the roadway and struck her. The vehicle then went through a fence into a home, damaging a gas line, causing the block to be evacuated.

Sheriff Springer wishes to express his deepest condolences to Johnson's family and friends.

The crash remains under investigation.

PREVIOUS:

Woman killed after being struck by vehicle while walking in Bozeman, police say

