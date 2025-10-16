BOZEMAN — Two weeks into the federal government shutdown, airports across the country — including Bozeman Yellowstone International — are still seeing steady foot traffic as travelers continue their fall trips.

What travelers aren’t seeing, however, is a new video from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

In the video, former South Dakota governor and current Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem says Democrats in Congress are to blame for the shutdown, adding that many operations have been impacted and most Transportation Security Administration employees are working without pay.

WATCH: Bozeman airport skips federal shutdown video, cites political neutrality policy

Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport not airing DHS video amid government shutdown

While the message has been shared online, travelers at Bozeman’s airport say they haven’t seen it displayed on screens.

“Airports have seemed relatively the same to me,” said Scott, a traveler passing through Montana on his way back to San Francisco from overseas.

That sentiment was echoed by Steve, visiting from New York. “We still got here on time, so no complaints,” he said.

Brian Spranger with Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport said the most recent travel delays have been weather-related, not tied to the shutdown.

“Most of the delays we’ve seen have been actually weather-related more than shutdown-related at this point,” Spranger said.

Spranger also confirmed the airport is not playing the DHS video, citing limited monitors and airport policy.

“We actually have very few monitors in the airport, and those that we do are for our flight information display,” he said.

He added that the airport is adhering to the Hatch Act, a 1939 law designed to keep federal programs nonpartisan, as well as its own advertising restrictions.

“Political ads or political messages of any type are prohibited,” Spranger said.

Travelers told MTN News they weren’t surprised by the decision.

“I could see these guys staying neutral,” Steve said. “In New York, it’s a given — that’s just how it is.”

Scott, returning from Europe, said the experience highlighted political division in the U.S.

“The distaste you feel when you come back to America from overseas is that we only have a two-party system — and the two parties only seem interested in blaming each other,” he said.

Spranger said the airport’s focus remains on keeping travel experiences positive.

“We want to make the experience at the airport neutral, unbiased, and also enjoyable,” he said.

