BELGRADE — It’s no secret that Gallatin Valley has seen a lot of growth in the past few decades. But did you know that Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport has also been significantly impacted by that growth?

The Montana Department of Transportation recently released the 2026 Economic Impact Study of Montana Airports, and Bozeman Yellowstone Airport came out on top with a whopping $2.2 billion in economic impact every year.

“Those kinds of numbers; it's kind of a little bit shocking,” said airport CEO Brian Sprenger.

WATCH: Bozeman Airport Among Nation's Fastest-Growing, Hits $2.2 Billion Economic Impact

Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport sees $2.2 billion in annual economic impact

As Sprenger explains, jobs related to the airport represent nearly one-third of total aviation jobs in the state and 20% of the local workforce.

“To be able to say that essentially one in five jobs in the Valley is somehow either directly or indirectly related to the airport… means the importance of the economic engine that we have here,” said Sprenger.

Beyond jobs, passengers arriving at the Bozeman Airport account for more than 40% of visitor spending in the state, according to the study.

“40% of the revenue generated through tourism is coming through this area for the state,” said Sprenger.

Bozeman Yellowstone Airport’s demand continues to grow, with an anticipated 2.9 million passengers in 2026. That number was 2.8 million in 2025.

Ten years ago, Sprenger says the economic impact of the airport was around $750 million. Now, at $2.2 billion, it’s nearly three times that amount.

“The demand from passengers flying in here is the fastest growing of any of the top 100 airports in the country over the past 25 years,” Sprenger explained.

That’s why he says the airport is continuing to grow in response to the community’s demand, including more gates and

improvements to baggage claim.

“We have probably 250 million dollars worth of projects going on at the airport over the last two years,” said Sprenger.

“Our job is to make sure we have the facilities in place to be able to handle that growth so we’re not the inhibiting factor for the community,” he also stated.

For more information about the 2026 Economic Study of Montana Airports, visit this link.