Bozeman's Central Asia Institute adjusts to challenges in Afghanistan under Taliban rule

BOZEMAN - The Central Asia Institute continues its mission toward education, amidst uncertainty under Taliban rule in Afghanistan.

Executive Director Alice Thomas notes that when the US Troops were withdrawn from Afghanistan, her office was filled with chaos, shock, and heartbreak.

“I remember one close female colleague telling me, she felt like she was thrown to the wolves,” Thomas said. “One colleague was on the last civilian flight out of Kabul.”

The Taliban announced that in March, high school girls will be able to return to school.

“What that will look like, no one really knows,” Thomas said, “A part of the issue, there is a concern that they are going to require girls and women to be educated by female teachers.”

Already, university women are required to be taught by women, Thomas said. With few female teachers, it concerns Thomas on the future.

“There are so many things that are out of our control, but what makes me get up and do what I do every day, is knowing I’m trying to help,” Thomas said.

Central Asia Institute On February 19th, there will be a refugee drive at the Pilgrim Congregational church in Bozeman. All donations will go to aiding families moving to Missoula, Mont.

Dr. Abdulhaq Niazi, is the Executive Director of Today’s Afghanistan Conciliation Trust (TACT), and works daily with the citizens of Kabul.

“We ask the world to pay attention to the people of Afghanistan who have been suffering,” Niazi said.

Niazi reflects on the current state of Afghanistan under Taliban rule.

“It’s quite secure, but with uncertain future,” Niazi said, “Especially for girls and educated women, who don’t know their destiny.”

