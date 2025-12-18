'Brawl of the Wild: The Rematch' to air Friday on CBS affiliates

In the 124 previous meetings between the Montana and Montana State football teams, this much has never been at stake.

The 125th edition of the Cat-Griz football game is an unprecedented matchup. It's the first time the teams have met in the playoffs, and a trip to Nashville, Tenn., for the FCS national championship game is on the line.

Before the players take the field Saturday, we’ll get you ready like no one else can with our "Brawl of the Wild: The Rematch" special. It’s 60 minutes of everything Cats and Griz, including in-depth analysis of the game from Ty Gregorak and Jordan Tripp.

Join us at 6 p.m. Friday on CBS affiliates across Montana — KBZK in Bozeman, KPAX in Missoula and the Flathead Valley, KTVQ in Billings, KRTV in Great Falls, KXLH in Helena and KXLF in Butte — for “Brawl of the Wild: The Rematch” from Scripps Sports, the official broadcast partner of the Big Sky Conference.

Our game analysts will break down both teams and how they can punch their ticket to Nashville and the national championship, and we'll also give you insight into the key players and how they've helped bring their teams to the final four.

Tune in to "Brawl of the Wild: The Rematch" at 6 p.m. Friday.