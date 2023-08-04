Brawls and Kickstart Days moved to Butte Civic Center

BUTTE — A weekend of bare-knuckle boxing and music as a festival returns to Butte, but this time in a different location.

Brawls and Kickstart Days opens Friday evening and involves bare-knuckle boxing and live bands. The event, which was originally located at The Depot, has been changed to the Butte Civic Center due to rainy weather expected this weekend. Music will include Nirvana tribute band Smell Like Teen Spirit and the alt-rock band Everclear.

“We’re kind of reigniting the rock and roll heritage of Butte. You know, Butte used to be a rock and roll city; you know, country and stuff, I enjoy it, but we were rock and roll long before country, so kind of bring back the deep roots of Butte,” said event organizer Monty Klistoff.

Doors open at 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and it's $20 a day or $30 for the weekend pass. Kids under 12 get in free.