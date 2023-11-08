Broadview bans recreational marijuana sales within town limits

Voters in Broadview approved a measure banning marijuana sales within the town's limits.

The vote was 30-6 in unofficial results in the town, which has fewer than 200 residents.

The proposed ordinance was approved by Broadview's town council but also required approval from voters. It prohibits marijuana businesses, which are defined as a cultivator manufacturer, adult use dispensary, medical marijuana dispensary, combined use marijuana licensee testing laboratory, marijuana transporter or any other business or function that is licensed by the Department of Revenue.

In 2020, Montanans approved Initiative 190, which allowed the sale of recreational marijuana. The next year, state lawmakers approved legislation that allowed cities, counties and other municipalities to vote on whether to allow recreational marijuana sales in their communities.

Billings voters banned recreational storefronts citywide in November 2021. About six months later, Yellowstone County voters chose to keep recreational marijuana sales, meaning that pot shops could operate in the county but only outside Billings city limits.

