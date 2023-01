BUTTE — A broken water main forced Butte Central to cancel classes early on Thursday, January 19.

The water pipe was discovered broken early Thursday morning and classes were canceled just before 11 AM. This was the last day of the semester for the school, so Butte Central moved their end-of-semester party set for Friday to the Maroon Activities Center.

The school hopes the water main will be fixed by Monday but is prepared to hold remote classes until the main is repaired.