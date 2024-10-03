Butte 4-C's gets private family foundation funding after losing state contract

BUTTE — In September, we brought you news that the Montana Department of Health and Human Services awarded a contract for daycare provider services that was previously managed by several regional nonprofits in Montana to an out-of-state, for-profit online company.

The news rattled daycare providers in southwest Montana who rely on the Butte 4-C's for essential training and licensing requirements. The Butte 4-C's reported they would have to lay off six employees but this week announced a gift from a private family foundation that serves Silver Bow and Jefferson counties will now save two positions while also helping daycares in the area.

"It’s exciting to be able to continue to provide crucial services to the childcare providers that we have served for over 35 years. The Wisner family found us and they came in because of the outpouring of support from our childcare providers so it’s an honor and a privilege to be able to continue to serve them," says Kim Polich with Butte 4-C's.

Polich says the funding will go towards daycare provider training for infant, toddler, and preschool courses as well as free training for first aid and CPR classes that are necessary for licensure. The nonprofit will also be able to step up and help with training for new staff.

"We know that the first five years are the most formative. So when we have childcare providers that have access to quality training and support services and become licensed, then we have children in environments that provide quality care primary caregiving. It’s a safe environment and it’s just better for our children with their growing brains," says Polich.