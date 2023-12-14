Butte accepting Copper Star wishes for those in need

BUTTE — People have one more week to wish upon a star to try and make a Christmas wish come true.

Through Dec. 21, you can submit a wish on the copper star in the Butte-Silver Bow Courthouse. The star, which was on the U.S. Capitol's Christmas tree in 2017, has been in the courthouse for the last five years, and people can submit a wish on behalf of someone else who may need some help this holiday season.

Mainstreet Uptown Butte will select a few wishes and make them come true.

“Whether it be food or utilities or rent or whatever, we've done car repair. Somebody needed their car to get to work and it wasn't running and they made a wish and sent the wish to us,” said Mainstreet Uptown Butte Director George Everett.

This year's wish submission can be made by emailing geverett@montana.com or texting at (406) 565-2249.