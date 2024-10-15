Butte adopts resolution recognizing Indigenous Peoples' Day

BUTTE — Butte-Silver Bow County recognized Monday, Oct. 14, 2024 as Indigenous Peoples' Day after a resolution was adopted earlier in October. Native Americans and Butte citizens gathered outside of the courthouse to celebrate.

"You know, we’ve been here. We have always been here. There was no 'discovering'— we have always been here," says Terryn Williamson, the Cultural Specialist for the Butte Native Wellness Center.

The local nonprofit teamed with Western Native Voice and Indigenous Peoples' Day Coalition, two statewide non-profits to introduce the idea of co-existing holidays to make the day more inclusive.

Williamson and her team hand out free tickets for Indian Tacos after she says a prayer in the Blackfeet language.

"We’re switching it now. And now Butte is now recognizing it. So, it’s pretty exciting and it makes us feel like us as Indigenous people, makes it feel like we’re being seen," says Williamson.

Joining the gathering, a Tech student waits in line for Indian tacos. She is wearing a ribbon skirt that memorializes her aunt. Asked if she is Native, she responds proudly.

"Yes, ma’am. Hundred percent. Since the beginning of time," says Dayvina Johnson with a laugh.

"I’m Forest County Potawatomi—I'm half. My mom is Ho-Chunk and her dad comes from Oklahoma from Seminole, Monte Creek, and Kiowa."

And what did she think when she heard that this was the first time Butte is recognizing Indigenous Peoples’ Day?

"It got me kind of emotional because where I’m from there’s nothing like this. Non-natives don’t come and support us or anything like that," says Johnson.

Johnson is from Wisconsin. When she found out about the event through an email from the university, she put on her ribbon skirt and beads to celebrate. For Representative Donavon Hawk, a member of the Crow Tribe, adoption of the resolution is a step in the right direction.

"You know, it’s just a resolution, but it’s a step. I was very proud to see that our city commissioners gave us the time to listen to our resolution and actually put it forward," says Hawk.

"As long as cities like Butte take up resolutions to honor Indigenous people and that we can coexist with other holidays and that it's not just a one-sided issue, I think the better off we are and it's just taking steps towards having it a statewide event," says Hawk.

Inside a food truck that was set up for the big event, Kaleb Bercier assembles Indian tacos as his grandma greets customers.

"It feels good," says Bercier when asked about Butte's adoption of Indigenous Peoples' Day.

"It’s a proud thing to be Native American and it’s nice to be able to serve some tacos and get everyone together."