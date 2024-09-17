Butte airport officials 'cautiously optimistic' as they await approval for additional Denver flight

BUTTE — The Bert Mooney Airport is hoping to convince more people to fly out of Butte and says it’s close to getting a contract approved that would guarantee an additional flight to Denver.

“We do have a bit of good news hopefully to share with you that we are going to get a second carrier coming back to Butte with service to Denver on United Airlines,” said Airport Deputy Director Rick Ryan.

The airport made this announcement at a recent community meeting at Butte Brewing. SkyWest submitted a bid earlier this year for a United flight to Denver six days a week and a daily Delta flight to Salt Lake City.

“We are cautiously optimistic that we’re going to be notified of that award here within the next month or two, so cautiously optimistic that United Airlines has been out to the Butte airport, is starting to look at infrastructure to start their service hopefully in January,” said Ryan.

United had a Denver flight in early 2022 but pulled out after five months due to a pilot shortage and other factors. The airport formed a subcommittee that meets every month to find ways to grow air service in Butte.

“It’s so important that we’re able to provide the type of services to get us to the markets that we need to get to,” said Butte Chief of Staff Jim Kambich.

The bid is being reviewed by the Department of Transportation before it can be approved.