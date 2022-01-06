Butte airport welcomes additional flight to Denver

BUTTE - It’s a historic and snowy day here on the tarmac of Butte’s airport as they wait for its first second flight in 15 years to the Mining City.

“This is exciting, it’s a big day. It’s been 15 years since we’ve had more than one airline servicing Butte, so we couldn’t be more excited,” said Bert Mooney Airport Manager Pam Chamberlin.

As the United flight made its first landing at the Bert Mooney Airport, the chief executive was there to greet passengers as they deboarded. Some passengers said they were excited to learn they were on the first flight and excited to be in Butte.

“It’s so good. I can’t wait to go get a pasty and some Pekin and a pork chop,” said passenger Kelsey Lee.

Those departing on the first United flight out were equally excited.

“I can’t believe it. It’s my first time in Butte, get to do all this, meet the mayor, first flight, just an incredible experience,” said passenger Killian Lawson.

For the past few years, the airport only had one Delta flight through SkyWest that went to Salt Lake City. SkyWest added the United flight to Denver, which will provide more access to cities in the Eastern United States.

“It opens us to a lot more commerce and other things that are available out there for us, so it’s a really exciting day to bring United in,” said Butte Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher.

And after a half-hour delay the first second flight in 15 years touched down at the Bert Mooney Airport on this very snowy day and city officials are expecting this is a good sign for Butte’s economic future.

“Things are going to happen here, you know, people are looking to us for opportunities to expand or relocate businesses and I think just the expansion of air service will really help in that regard,” said Gallagher.

