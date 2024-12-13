Butte American Legion, Deer Lodge food pantry hosting food giveaway for veterans

BUTTE — In this time of giving, the American Legion in Butte wants to give the gift of food to veterans and their families.

The American Legion Post 1 and the Southwest Montana Veterans Pantry out of Deer Lodge will host a food giveaway for veterans and families of veterans at the Butte post off Wynne Avenue this Saturday.

The Deer Lodge pantry will provide frozen meat, bread, and non-perishable foods to veterans.

“We found there's a lot of need and a lot of times our veterans won't ask for it. And that's one of the reasons why Jay and I started the pantry. We wanted to make sure that our veterans do get taken care of, and so this is just one of our outreach events and a way to get the word out,” said Susan Wood of the food pantry.

The post held this event for the first time last year and gave away about 1,300 pounds of food.