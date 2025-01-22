Butte animal shelter gets generous $127,000 donation for facility upgrades

BUTTE — It’s been a long time since the Chelsea Bailey Animal Shelter has had any significant work done to it, but thanks to a very generous donation, the public and its employees are going to see a major upgrade.

“The economy is so tight right now, this gift—it was a Godsend, really,” said Butte Director of Animal Services Lynette Hogart.

The late Stephen Tomazich of Butte willed $127,860 to the shelter, which will go to renovate and upgrade the facility.

“It was amazing. I knew I was getting a gift, but I didn’t know how much. I thought $1,000, you know, something like that, but when I got it in October, I was just blown away,” said Hogart.

This money, along with $40,000 of saved funds, will go to upgrading the electrical system, painting, and creating more space for the public.

“Make this a better place for the community, and a better place for our staff and our animals. And we don’t want our animals here long, but when they’re here they may as well be comfortable,” she said.

A storage area will be remodeled into an employee area. This will offer better security in the already cramped lobby.

“When you’re back here and there’s only one exit and the angry person is standing here, you know, we’ve had some scary moments,” said Hogart.

The Butte Council of Commissioners will have to approve the project and work can begin early this year.