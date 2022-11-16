Butte announces street closures for '1923' filming

BUTTE — The City-County of Butte-Silver Bow announced planned street closures around the Courthouse on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2022 for filming of the "1923" television series.

The tentative schedule of times and locations is as follows:

7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. — Exterior, BSB Courthouse (closure in effect from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.)

11:00 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Exterior, 65 E. Broadway & Wyoming St (closure in effect from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.)

3:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. — Exterior of BSB Sheriff Office (closure in effect from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.)

This schedule may be adjusted depending on weather and progress of the filming, according to Butte-Silver Bow.

There will be foot traffic access and handicap access on the Montana street entrance to the courthouse and an ADA van available on the corner.