Butte appoints former deputy coroner as interim coroner

BUTTE – Butte is facing an unusual and confusing situation since its interim coroner resigned. The city appointed a new one who’s got to be approved by the council, and then, in November, voters will have to elect a new coroner.

“I’ve never seen this situation. I still have questions about how it’s going to happen,” newly appointed interim Coroner Marcee Cameron said.

Cameron was appointed as interim coroner on May 6th after former interim coroner Jason Parish suddenly resigned a week before. Parish, who was appointed interim coroner last November, decided to quit due to the mental and physical strain the position was taking on him.

“And it is hard, it's not for everybody; it takes a toll on you, always seeing people sad, no one’s happy to see the coroner,” she said.

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Prior to resigning, Parish filed as a candidate for coroner in the June 2nd primary election, and his name will appear on the ballot, though he will not be seeking office.

“We will have a 10-day filing period to allow anybody else interested in that position to run and their name will appear on the November ballot,” Butte Clerk and Recorder Cindy Sherman said.

Any U.S. citizen of legal age can run for the Butte coroner position. The newly elected coroner is required to complete a 40-hour training course within the first year and pass advanced training every two years in office.

Cameron began as a deputy coroner in 1998 and has been through all the advanced training in two decades of experience. The council will have to approve her interim appointment at its May 20th meeting. If this happens, she plans to run for the office in November.

Despite this, Cameron believes the coroner should not be elected.

“Some people don't have any idea what they’re getting into as far as determining cause of death, manner of death, time of death, all that stuff,” Cameron said.

