BUTTE — Butte author Christy Leskovar will discuss her book "East of the East Side" at the Butte Exchange Club at Noon on Sept. 20.

The book chronicles the saga of her great-grandparents and her grandfather, Tony Leskovar.

Tony Leskovar was a Slovenian bassoonist who was performing with the opera in Paris when World War I began. The start of the war made Leskovar an enemy of the state, forcing him to flee. He ultimately arrived in Butte, beginning a rags-to-riches odyssey Christy Leskovar recounts in her book.

Leskovar describes the neighborhood her family hailed from and the lifestyle in Butte during the time her book is set in:

Butte author discusses her book, 'East of the East Side'

The Butte Exchange Club is located at at 16 E. Granite Street.