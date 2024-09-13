Butte awarded $750K to help property owners restore historic district buildings

BUTTE — Butte received a federal grant that could help fund improvements to historic buildings and encourage economic development.

The city was awarded a $750,000 National Park Service Grant designed to fund improvements to buildings within Butte’s Historic Landmark District. The city will be in charge of distributing this money to property owners who apply for it, for the purpose of refurbishing income-producing buildings.

“We want to see more storefronts occupied, we want to see more upper floors occupied—we know a lot of our buildings have boarded up windows. We want to see that go away. We want to see these buildings looking beautiful and be inhabited with happy people. I think this can be the little push we need to get it rolling,” said Butte Historic Preservation Officer Kate McCourt.

The city has six months to set up the program before qualified property owners can apply for the funding.