Butte baristas brave the cold to serve up your morning coffee

BUTTE — Just because the temperature in the Mining City dropped into the negatives this week doesn't mean people aren't stopping for coffee, and the unsung heroes of your morning routine say people are still showing up for their usual brews.

"My first order today was a 32-ounce cold frappe, so I was pretty surprised," says Breanna Faria, the owner of Mining City Mud Coffee Shop located off South Excelsior Avenue in Butte.

She braved the bitter cold to get her shop open at 6 a.m. and she said she had a steady stream of regulars until mid-morning, but despite having to open her shop windows for customers she said she is staying pretty warm.

"Yeah, I mean, yes—we do get cold. I think that once you’re in here if you’re layering up though, that’s the biggest thing," says Faria who wore two pairs of pants and fluffy slippers for the negative weather that reached -22 degrees when wind chill was factored in.

"Most of us are from Montana, so the conditions are kind of... thankfully, you know... we’re used to that," says Faria.

Her shop opens at 6 a.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. on Saturdays and she's running a special promotion in January to celebrate the coffee shop's 5-year-anniversary.